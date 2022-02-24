ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force Academy Cadets learn from George Takei

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Air Force Academy Cadets got to learn from a big name this week.

Actor and activist George Takei gave a speech about his time as a child in an internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

The speech was part of the Academy's National Character and Leadership symposium.

This year's theme is "ethics and respect for human dignity."

Takei is best known for his role on Star Trek.

His recent autobiography, They Called us Enemy, was required reading for cadets in the class of 2025.

Students say his experiences mirror the emotions felt by many at the academy.

"Finding out about such a deeply shameful part of American history and studying it so we don't repeat it is incredibly important, especially at a place like this where we'd be enforcing something like that," said cadet Brenna Reyes.

Takei's speech is the kickoff for the symposium which runs through the end of the week for cadets.
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

