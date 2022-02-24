ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Popularity Papers’ Young Adult Book Series Scores TV Adaptation From Aircraft Pictures, WexWorks Media (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Scrapbook-style book series “The Popularity Papers” is getting the TV treatment.

Amy Ignatow’s award-winning middle-grade novels will be adapted for the screen by Corus Media-backed Aircraft Pictures , the Oscar-nominated producers behind “The Breadwinner,” and Emmy-nominated production company WexWorks Media.

The original book series, for which the first installment was selected as a top-10 title of 2011 by the American Library Association’s Rainbow Project and won the 2010 Gold Award from the National Parenting Publications Association, tells the story of two best friends, Lydia Goldblatt and Julie Graham-Chang, who are on a mission to crack the popularity code and dismantle the social construct for middle-schoolers everywhere. Using the scientific method, the girls conduct social experiments on their peers with hilarious results.

The producers are at work on a single-camera, live-action comedy series (26 x 30′) that will air on youth-centric Canadian channel YTV. On top of the financial participation of the Canada Film Fund, BBC Studios will co-fund and handle international distribution rights for the show, which will begin shooting in the spring.

“The Popularity Papers” is executive produced by showrunner Vivian Lin (“Holly Hobbie,” “Hudson & Rex”) and co-created for television by Lin and Amanda Brook Perrin (“The Croods: Family Tree,” “Fast Layne”). Matthew Wexler of WexWorks Media will executive produce, along with Amelia Johnson at BBC Studios together with Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen of Aircraft Pictures.

“From the moment I read Amy Ignatow’s series of books I was determined to share the timeless and hilarious world she had created with audiences everywhere,” said Wexler, president of WexWorks Media. “I’m thrilled to be working with Aircraft Pictures again to bring these stories to life.”

Aircraft’s Leo and Rosen added: “‘The Popularity Papers’ is a heartfelt, funny and original story that’s all about being your authentic self and staying true to your values. Under Vivian’s leadership, and with the support of incredible partners WexWorks Media, BBC Studios and YTV, our aim is to deliver a series that will have kids and their families laughing together.”

Henrietta Hurford-Jones, director of children’s content for BBC Studios, said: “Funny, quirky, and aspirational, yet completely relatable, BBC Studios are delighted to be working in creative partnership with the stellar production team at Aircraft Pictures and WexWorks Media.”

Canadian media giant Corus Media recently acquired Aircraft Pictures .

Comments / 0

Related
