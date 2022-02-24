ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Ellen “Penny” Sills

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

We lost our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Ellen Sills, affectionately known as “Penny” on Jan. 12, 2022. She died after a wonderful family gathering for the holidays in Pompano Beach, FL.

Penny has lived in Lewisburg, PA, Berwick, PA, with her parents Dutch and Ellen, and Fayetteville. Mom had valiantly fought Multiple Myeloma since 2007. She was buried with her parents Jan. 24 in Pennsylvania.

Penny graduated from Berwick High School and Cazenovia College. She married our father, Mike, in 1961. They celebrated their 60th anniversary last September.

She was assistant buyer for Dey Brothers in the early 1960s, a volunteer at Enders Road Elementary School, a Girl Scout Leader, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, in Friends of the Library and ran the library Artist-of-the-Month program. The “Citizen of the Year” award from the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce was awarded to her in 2008 for decades of dedication and community service. In 2009, she received the Amber Reilly Outstanding Service Award from the YWCA Syracuse and Onondaga County.

Mom enjoyed Garden Club, flower arrangement competitions, tennis, and investment clubs.

Her favorite times were spent with family and friends: her husband, Mike; her children, John, Cindy (Scott), and Christine; her grandchildren, Robin, Isabella, Morgan and Johnny; her pet, Selene; and her many friends who have meant so very much to her. She was a wonderful person who we will forever miss.

Calling hours will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March, 12 at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E Genesee St. A Memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

March at the Fairmount library

The Fairmount Community Library, located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse offers Winter Kids Book Club, STEM activities, Storytimes, Music is Magic, and much more for library patrons during the month of March. To register for library programs, visit the library website at www.fairmountlibrary.org. Please note, any indoor programs require registration and space is limited.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse to host winter festival

The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its fourth annual winter festival later today. The event is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ellis Field Park, located at 500 McCool Ave. The festivities will include ice skating, wagon hayrides, arts and crafts, snowman building...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

March events at Skaneateles Library

SKANEATELES — INSIDE—Preschool Story Time | Tuesdays, March 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th at 10:30 AM: Join us. as we read, sing, and play together. Location: Library Hall. For ages 3 – 5 years. Registration. required. Limited to 5 families. INSIDE—Baby Bounce & Rhyme: February Session |...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baltimore Woods hosts work by Millie Schmidt

MARCELLUS — The wondrous variety that nature in New York has to offer is illustrated in an exhibit by local artist Millie Schmidt at Baltimore Woods Nature Center. Divergent Paths, a collection of Schmidt’s recent work in oils, watercolor, pastels, and ceramics, is on display from March 5 through April 23 in the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus.
MARCELLUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fayetteville, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Honor Flight seeks nominations

SYRACUSE — Sadly, many veterans have passed before they could be flown on their Honor Flight to Washington – many thousands were lost before Honor Flights even existed. But according to Nate Bradley, Flags of Our Heroes program manager there is still a way to honor those deceased veterans through the Flags of Our Heroes program.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Robin
Eagle Newspapers

Purpose Coffee Co. opens at Common Grounds

CAZENOVIA — Earlier this month, Cazenovia resident Debbie Tillson opened “Purpose Coffee Co.,” a full-service coffee house with a mission, in the Common Grounds space at 35 Albany St. The new business sells USDA-certified organic coffee and espresso roasted by Skytop Coffee in Manlius, lattes, made from...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Churches to offer Ashes to Go

SKANEATELES — St. James’ Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles will be offering Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday March 2 from noon to 2 p.m. outside in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot located at 97 E. Genesee St. Masked clergy will be available for those in cars as well as those […]
SKANEATELES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Dutch#Berwick High School#Cazenovia College#Habitat For Humanity#Friends Of The Library#The Ywca Syracuse#Garden Club
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: Halftime show reviews

So, it was Super Bowl Sunday. My spouse yelled to me from the living room, “When does it go on?” I assumed he meant the game. So, I looked it up on my phone and assured him that he would be able to watch it at 6:30 p.m. The big TV in the family room was his for the evening.
NFL
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: The Sherwoods, stage coaching in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES — As far back as 1750s, crude wagons were used to carry passengers between cities, towns and villages. Later in the 18th century, wagons were carrying passengers and the mails, replacing the colorful “post” riders, sometimes called “the Pony Express.” These coachmen carried letters, packages and even money, transacting business and delivering messages and […]
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool community gathers for vigil

LIVERPOOL — Nearly 500 family friends and fellow parishioners attended an ecumenical prayer service for healing on Thursday evening, Feb. 10, at Pope John 23rd Roman Catholic Church off Soule Road, in the town of Clay. The crowded church heard from eight different clerks and clerics reading scripture passages...
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Eagle Newspapers

Community solar facility proposed in village of Minoa

VILLAGE OF MINOA – A proposal awaiting approval from Minoa’s municipal boards is aiming to place a small-scale community solar facility in the village. According to project manager Brian Madigan, the development headed by Renewable Properties would take up about 13 acres of land on a parcel 42 acres in size. This marks a reduction from the 20-acre buildout diagramed during the energy company’s Sept. 7 pitch to the Minoa Village Board.
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy