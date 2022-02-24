Ellen “Penny” Sills

We lost our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Ellen Sills, affectionately known as “Penny” on Jan. 12, 2022. She died after a wonderful family gathering for the holidays in Pompano Beach, FL.

Penny has lived in Lewisburg, PA, Berwick, PA, with her parents Dutch and Ellen, and Fayetteville. Mom had valiantly fought Multiple Myeloma since 2007. She was buried with her parents Jan. 24 in Pennsylvania.

Penny graduated from Berwick High School and Cazenovia College. She married our father, Mike, in 1961. They celebrated their 60th anniversary last September.

She was assistant buyer for Dey Brothers in the early 1960s, a volunteer at Enders Road Elementary School, a Girl Scout Leader, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, in Friends of the Library and ran the library Artist-of-the-Month program. The “Citizen of the Year” award from the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce was awarded to her in 2008 for decades of dedication and community service. In 2009, she received the Amber Reilly Outstanding Service Award from the YWCA Syracuse and Onondaga County.

Mom enjoyed Garden Club, flower arrangement competitions, tennis, and investment clubs.

Her favorite times were spent with family and friends: her husband, Mike; her children, John, Cindy (Scott), and Christine; her grandchildren, Robin, Isabella, Morgan and Johnny; her pet, Selene; and her many friends who have meant so very much to her. She was a wonderful person who we will forever miss.

Calling hours will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March, 12 at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E Genesee St. A Memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.

