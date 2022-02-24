ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSAA state meet underway at Branin; diver Elizabeth Noble takes big leap to championship

By Steve Doerschuk, The Repository
 2 days ago
CANTON — Elizabeth Noble made a big leap to a state championship Thursday in the OHSAA Division I state diving championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Noble, a Cincinnati Walnut Hills senior, won with a score of 491.80, nearly 100 points better than her score as a junior when she placed 12th. Cincinnati Ursuline senior Mallory Hanna (480.75) finished second Thursday, two spots better than at the 2021 state finals.

Wooster junior Brooke Balas, who trains at the Canton-based Hall of Fame Diving Academy, placed 11th. She improved her score from 392.05 at the 2021 state meet to 417.75 on Thursday.

The 95th OHSAA state swimming and diving championships got underway Wednesday at Branin with two other diving competitions. The Division II swimming prelims are Thursday evening.

Friday's schedule calls for Division I swimming prelims at 9 a.m. and Division II finals at 5 p.m.

Saturday's schedule includes Division I boys diving finals at 9 a.m. and Division I swimming finals at 4 p.m.

#Ohsaa#Swimming#Diving#Branin#The Ohsaa Division#Division Ii
