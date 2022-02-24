ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Celtic deserved to go out, admits Ange Postecoglou after Bodo/Glimt defeat

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitted his team need to produce better in Europe after they suffered another disappointing night against Bodo/Glimt.

A goal in each half from the Norwegian champions consigned Celtic to a 2-0 defeat in the Arctic Circle and a 5-1 aggregate loss in the opening round of the Europa Conference League knockout stages.

Bodo were again far more effective in the final third and Ola Solbakken netted inside nine minutes following some early pressure from the hosts.

The home side produced 11 first-half shots to Celtic’s one and Daizen Maeda missed a great chance to give the visitors a lifeline before Hugo Vetlesen soon removed any doubt about the tie in the 69th minute.

Postecoglou told Celtic TV: “It’s fair to say we weren’t at the levels we needed to be over the two legs and they deservedly go through.

“It’s disappointing for us. We certainly wanted to make progress in this competition, but unfortunately our performances haven’t warranted it.

“If you don’t perform at the levels we have been, then we won’t be successful.

“They were probably our least effective two performances in Europe this year, including when we got beat 4-0 by Leverkusen.

“When you are at that level you don’t get the opportunity to progress.”

Postecoglou’s side also fell at the first hurdle in the Champions League qualifiers, although the Australian was in the very early stages of his rebuild when Celtic lost to Midtjylland.

There were some memorable games for Celtic in the Europa League, but the overall record for the season was seven defeats in 14 matches.

“When you look at our European campaign, ultimately we haven’t succeeded,” Postecoglou said.

“That to me is the bottom line, irrespective of progress or improvement or learnings.

“This football club should be making an impact in Europe and it’s my job to make sure we do.”

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Chelsea meet in final of League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time — it is currently tied on eight with City — while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium — to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.
The Independent

Mohamed Salah is one of Liverpool’s best-ever transfers - and one of Chelsea’s worst

Even if Chelsea leave Wembley today with the League Cup and beat Liverpool in the final, they will depart the stadium with a sense of ‘this is what you could have had.’ What they could have had is Mohamed Salah, who is worth significantly more than English football’s secondary domestic cup.The Egyptian spent 12 months at Stamford Bridge eight years ago after signing for the London club from Basel. In truth, Chelsea did not really want him back in 2014. He was bought in part because Juan Mata was unexpectedly sold to Manchester United and a replacement was needed to...
