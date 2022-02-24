ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith, Van Buren go remote for Friday. Here's a full list of closures and delays

By Catherine Nolte, Fort Smith Times Record
 2 days ago
With ice and sleet still on roads in the Arkansas River Valley, area schools and agencies have announced closures for Friday.

The National Weather Service predicted a total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible for Fort Smith Thursday, with additional flurries and freezing drizzle.

Cedarville Public Schools

Cedarville Public Schools will utilize alternative methods of instruction (AMI) for Friday, Feb. 25.

According to the Cedarville Elementary Facebook page, packets were sent home with students on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and need to be completed by Wednesday, March 2.

Fort Smith Public Schools

Fort Smith Public Schools will pivot to remote learning on Friday, Feb. 25. Families can find more information on remote learning on the district website.

Fort Smith Adult Education Center

Future School of Fort Smith

The Future School of Fort Smith will have another remote learning day on Friday, Feb. 25.

A link to the school's alternative methods of instruction (AMI) protocols for snow days can be found on the Future School of Fort Smith Facebook page.

Greenwood School District

The Greenwood School District will continue with online instruction for Friday, Feb. 25.

"Please refer to your child's teacher or individual schools social media pages for additional information," the district posted on Facebook.

Immaculate Conception School

Immaculate Conception School will utilize alternative methods of instruction (AMI) for Friday, Feb. 25.

Paris School District

Paris School District will utilize alternative methods of instruction (AMI) for Friday, Feb. 25.

Trinity Catholic School

Trinity Catholic School will be closed Friday, Feb. 25.

The school posted on Facebook that students should "check Google Classrooms after 9 a.m. tomorrow for assignments."

Union Christian Academy

Union Christian Academy students will have a cyber day Friday, Feb. 25.

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

The UAFS campus will be closed and all in-person classes will be canceled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.

Online classes will be held at their regularly scheduled times unless students are notified by the instructor.

University police will remain on campus to assist with emergencies and monitor road and sidewalk conditions.

The Boreham Library will be closed. Each dormitory will have a resident assistant on call to assist with resident needs.

"This is not a remote pivot," Chancellor Terisa Riley said in a statement. "... We will continue to monitor the weather and send updates to our operations."

More information can be found on the university website, www.uafs.edu.

Van Buren School District

The Van Buren School District will utilize alternative methods of instruction (AMI) for Friday, Feb. 25.

"Teachers will communicate with students/families regarding assignment details," the district posted on its Facebook page. "All campuses & district buildings will be closed."

