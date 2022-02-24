ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endotracheal intubation offers no benefit over supraglottic airway in patients with out-of-hospital return of spontaneous circulation

By Jake Engel, Michael Pratte
Cover picture for the article1. Rates of sustained return of spontaneous circulation after non-traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Taipei were similar between those who received prehospital supraglottic airway and those who received endotracheal intubation. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Advanced life support for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) includes critical airway management....

