Endotracheal intubation offers no benefit over supraglottic airway in patients with out-of-hospital return of spontaneous circulation
1. Rates of sustained return of spontaneous circulation after non-traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Taipei were similar between those who received prehospital supraglottic airway and those who received endotracheal intubation. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Advanced life support for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) includes critical airway management....www.2minutemedicine.com
Comments / 0