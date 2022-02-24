ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine is not a NATO country… here’s what that means for the US

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 2 days ago

“It just breaks your heart when you have a free, independent country being invaded by a dictator,” says former Senator John Shimkus.

Shimkus explains that bad actors “bully” smaller surrounding nations and those nations are constantly crying for help.

However, Ukraine is not a NATO country. So what action will the United States take now that Putin has launched an attack? Shimkus explains in his interview with Annie above.

© 2022 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

