Bakersfield, CA

Kern Public Health reports 853 new COVID-19 cases

By Marisel Maldonado
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 853 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 235,122 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,107 deaths. The department reports 194,776 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 610,871 negative COVID-19 tests while 1,101 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 125 people are in a hospital and 26 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 1,392 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,859 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 75 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 844 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 28,226 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 570 of them being hospitalized and 113,882 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,687 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

