ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Macy's gains after Citi is pushed off its bear stance on the retailer

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCitigroup was the latest firm to turn more constructive on Macy's (M +2.1%) with an upgrade to Neutral from Sell on the department store operator after it checked back on valuation. Citi's Paul Lejuez: "While we...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Utah’s Stance on Public Lands Could Cost it the Outdoor Retailer Show

Click here to read the full article. “To me, this is the proverbial, ‘I want to be vegetarian, but can I eat this big hot dog?'” BEITC’s Pat Gonzales-Rogers said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBig-Name Brands Kiss Cancer-Linked Chemicals GoodbyeDenham Taps Into the Gorpcore Trend with ArkAirOutdoor Retailer: Unifi Launches New Products as Acteev and Coalatree CollabBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
UTAH STATE
MarketWatch

Macy's stock soars premarket after earnings beat estimates, company raises dividend

Macy's Inc. shares M, -3.46% soared 7.6% premarket Tuesday, after the department store chain reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and announced a dividend hike. The company posted net income of $742 million, or $2.44 per share, up from $160 million, or 50 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.45 exceeded the FactSet consensus for $2.01. Sales of $8.665 billion were up from $6.780 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $8.465 billion. Digital sales were up 12% and accounted for 39% of net sales. Comparable sales on an owned basis were up 28.3%, and increased 27.7% on an owned-plus-licensed basis. The FactSet consensus was for a comparable sales increase of 25.1%. The company announced a new $2 billion share repurchase program after completing a previous $500 million program. The company also raised its dividend by 5% to 15.75 cents per quarter, payable on April 1 to shareholders of record as of close of business March 15. Macy's stock has run up 68.2% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
NBC New York

Macy's Earnings Top Estimates, Retailer Says It Won't Spin Off E-Commerce From Stores

Macy's reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that outpaced analysts' estimates and said that a strategic review has prompted the retailer to accelerate its turnaround plans. It is rejecting calls from activist Jana Partners for it to split its e-commerce operations from its stores, following a similar move by Saks...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Bear#Citigroup#Ebit#F22#Mkt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Macy's

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Macy's (NYSE:M) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Macy's has an average price target of $32.8 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $29.00.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Goodyear Tire gains after JPMorgan says sell-off was an overreaction

JPMorgan hiked its rating on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) after the company's post-earnings share price slide. The firm said it sees attractive valuation with much of the supply chain and inflation headwinds factored in at the current trading level. JPMorgan moved to an Overweight rating on GT after having it slotted at Neutral.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Macy’s Expected to Post Big 4Q and 2021 Gains

Before the opening bell on Tuesday (Feb. 22), Macy’s is set to deliver its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 sales and earnings report that is anticipated to show big overall gains and the largest leap in holiday sales among department sales in the U.S., according to Reuters and other news outlets on Friday (Feb. 18).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Macy's. The company has an average price target of $32.8 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $29.00.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Macy's rallies after Evercore ISI turns bullish on strong leveraging opportunity

Evercore ISIS upgraded Macy's (NYSE:M) to an Outperform rating from In-Line even as it conceded that the stock is not for the faint of heart. The firm said it believes the risk-reward profile on Macy's (M) is asymmetric, and the company could generate $15 to $20 of EPS long-term and trade at a 10X P/E multiple vs. the current multiple of 6X.
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Macy’s Separating Online Business? Not So Fast After Strong Quarter

What a difference one quarter can make. Three months ago Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report was at a crossroads with activist investment firm Jana Partners urging the company to separate its e-commerce business. A move that the firm said would double the clothing retailer's stock price. Jana estimated...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Black Rifle Coffee peels off some of its post-SPAC gain

The volatile trading on BRC stock (BRCC -5.8%) continued on Wednesday with shares peeling off 8.10% to $18.37. The coffee subscription stock has traded as high as $22.80 after the SPAC deal closed earlier in the month. Black Rifle Coffee Company or BRC calls itself a rapidly growing and mission-driven...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy