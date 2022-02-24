ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Star QB Transfer Jayden Daniels Tweets About Commitment Status Amid Rumors

By Mike McDaniel
 2 days ago

Former Arizona State star quarterback Jayden Daniels released a tweet regarding his status as he remains in the NCAA transfer portal.

“I am not committed anywhere as of right now thank you,” he tweeted.

Daniels released the statement following a tweet from a Missouri fan account on Thursday that indicated that Daniels had signed with the Tigers.

Daniels announced his decision to enter the transfer portal last week as the tumultuous offseason for the program continues. The Sun Devils are under investigation by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that took place over the COVID-19 recruiting dead period in 2020. Multiple assistants have departed from the program amid the investigation, including offensive coordinator Zak Hill, who has received significant credit for developing Daniels into one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Daniels has played 29 games for Arizona State over the past three seasons, completing 62.4% of his passes for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Despite the Missouri rumors on social media, Daniels remains uncommitted, and one of the best players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

