U.S. should arm resistance forces in Ukraine, Rep. Chris Stewart says in St. George town hall

By Sean Hemmersmeier, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 2 days ago

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday in an overpacked room at St. George City Hall, taking questions on the war in Ukraine and how it relates to the U.S., the integrity of past elections, and how Utah and the rest of the West should address drought and dwindling water supplies. Here is what the five-term congressman — who is running for a sixth term in the 2022 election — had to say.

Ukraine, global energy & the U.S.

While the first reports of bombings across Ukraine were emerging, Stewart spoke to hundreds of residents saying he supports Ukraine and strongly condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, something which he continued on Thursday morning with his Twitter account.

“The U.S. and our allies must stand resolute with the Ukrainian people and resolve to provide them with support to defend against this unprovoked, unforgivable attack,” he tweeted out.

In the town hall, Stewart said that because of his position on the House Intelligence Committee that the U.S. knew about Putin’s plans to engage in military operations in and around Ukraine since October of last year. Stewart said

“(Putin’s) risk appetite in Ukraine is enormous. And his interest in Ukraine is unparalleled.”

Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Could it be the start of WWIII? Here's what we know

Although Stewart supported sanctions and efforts to punish Russia for their actions he said “would never” support sending in U.S. troops to the emerging war in Ukraine.

Stewart said he believes that Russia and Putin want a quick war that will demilitarize Ukraine.

“They'll take military casualties in the invasion in the war,” he said. “But he can't sustain casualties week after week after week by a bloody occupation.”

Because of that assumption, Stewart says the U.S. should arm Ukrainian resistance forces to Russia. Stewart worries about the Ukrainian conflict due to the casualties that will result — there are already reports of 137 Ukrainians killed , both civilians and military members — but he is concerned about what the war will do to American energy prices.

“If you want to strengthen Vladimir Putin, do everything you can to increase the price of energy,” he said. “The price of oil it's his only form of foreign currency. It's by far the largest export.”

Russia’s biggest export is crude oil and it mainly exports its oil to Europe, but even if Russian oil doesn’t get shipped often to the U.S. it will still affect how much Americans will need to pay for oil and gas. Since the price for oil barrels is set based on global supply and demand, Russia exporting less oil means the supply will go down and increase the price.

On Thursday the price for oil barrels increased to over $100 — something that hasn’t happened since 2014 — and if the conflict continues, prices could keep rising. The U.S. Energy Information Agency states that weather issues and geopolitical conflicts are common causes of rapid increases in oil prices.

With increases in energy costs looming, Stewart used it as an opportunity to attack the Biden Administration for halting the XL Keystone Pipeline and refusing to explore more ways to drill for oil on its own federal lands.

Election integrity and January 6th

For the most part during the town hall, the crowd agreed with the points being made by Stewart but one answer to a question drew a mixed reaction. The question was whether he believes Joe Biden is the lawful president and was elected honestly in 2020.

“Yes,” Stewart answered.

Some people in the crowd gasped in shock at this answer, while others clapped in approval. Stewart then brought up that he voted against certifying the election results in Pennsylvania since he believed their election was “unconstitutional” due to recent laws enacted in the state.

Currently, the legality of election laws in Pennsylvania is being battled out in their state court system.

When asked if his belief around Pennsylvania should nullify the 2020 election, Stewart said no, since Pennsylvania wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the presidential election. When asked about the integrity of other 2020 battleground states' election integrity, including Georgia and Arizona, Stewart didn’t give an answer and moved on to a question on the January 6th insurrection.

Election officials deemed 2020 as “ the most secure in American history ”, and the Associated Press found that there were so few attempts at fraud in battleground states that even if they had succeeded it couldn't have affected the outcome.

Stewart was asked if he agrees with Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, who stated that former President Donald Trump was “ morally responsible ” for the January 6th insurrection. Stewart disagreed with McConnell and called the statement “nonsense.”

“I was there, as you all know. I have a unique position as I was in an office that was right off the torch of the capitol,” Stewart said. “For anyone to claim that that was a result of Donald Trump is nonsense. It's just simply not true.”

Stewart then said all Trump asked was for people to go to the capitol and protest.

Stance on water

When asked about what should be done about Utah’s precarious water future and how to deal with the ongoing drought, Stewart offered a simple answer.

“The only way we are going to fix that is with God's help,” he said.

He then said he’s interested in various local environmental issues like creating infrastructure to protect the Virgin River, building the Northern Corridor and protecting the Mojave desert tortoise.

When asked again about projects to improve Utah’s water situation, Stewart stated he believes all tools available should be thrown at the problem. He supported the idea of creating desalination plants to treat water from the ocean to Utah, but he said he would rather prioritize building more dams in the West to secure water sources that are already there.

Big promises for 2022 election

The town hall covered a wide range of issues, with the crowd asking questions on politically charged issues. Many centered around what would happen if Republicans took a majority in the House of Representatives.

If this happened, Stewart promised big investigations on China, including looks into the origin of COVID-19 and the testimony provided by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to Congress. He also promised broad investigations into the Biden Administration and family.

“We'll look at the military, we'll look at the administration. We're gonna find out what happened with Hunter Biden’s laptop,” he said.

Stewart also said based on what is found on these potential investigations Republicans could look to impeach President Joe Biden.

But outside of investigations, Stewart tried to temper the expectations of what a Republican-led congress can do while a Democrat controls the executive branch of government.

“The thing we can do is stop some of the stuff that I just think is nonsense,” he said. “We can stop some of these other proposals.”

Some of those policies include the Build Back Better act, which Stewart believes Democrats will try to resurrect in some way, and financial policies imposed by the current administration. But he said the people may have to wait until the 2024 presidential election.

“Until (Republicans) take the presidency in 2024, it will be hard for us to move in a positive direction,” he said.

Other points made by Stewart

Stewart said he supports term limits for representatives and senators, saying would support the ‘12 and 12’ model, so that a congressional representative can only serve six terms and a senator can only serve two terms. But he said he is flexible on the specific term limits and could see a three-term limit for the U.S. Senators.

The southern border with Mexico was a big talking point. At one point, Stewart said fewer than 2% of asylum seekers actually attend their court dates for their asylum hearings. The University of Pennsylvania published a study stating that the number is closer to 88%.

Stewart was critical of Biden’s handling of the border — in fiscal year 2021, there was a record number of border arrests — and touted what happened at the border during the years Trump was in office.

“We did fix the border,” he said. “It was by and large fixed.”

Sean Hemmersmeier covers local government, growth and development in Southwestern Utah. Follow on Twitter @seanhemmers34. Our work depends on subscribers so if you want more coverage on these issues you can subscribe here: thespectrum.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: U.S. should arm resistance forces in Ukraine, Rep. Chris Stewart says in St. George town hall

