Indiana State

Clotilde Dent Bowen, Medicine

osu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClotilde Bowen (1923-2011) was the first African American woman to graduate from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in 1947. Dr. Bowen became the first female physician in the United States Army in 1956 where she served as a pulmonary specialist at Valley Forge in Pennsylvania....

research.osu.edu

Direct Relief

Understanding the Practice of Street Medicine

One of Dr. Pete Cathcart’s first days practicing street medicine, on a blazing-hot Nashville summer day, wasn’t about blood pressure checks or wound care. Instead, it was about building relationships. Toting a “heavy” Direct Relief emergency medical pack, he and a patient navigator made their way from site...
24/7 Wall St.

US Gun Sales Collapsed Last Month

Gun violence has become a regular part of the headline news the past year. Murders in American cities spiked in 2021, particularly in large cities, with guns involved in most of these. And already, there have been 6,274 gun deaths across the country so far in 2022 (as of Feb. 23), according to the Gun […]
Deseret News

The growing problem of clergy scams

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. The share of Americans who attend church regularly may be dropping, but that hasn’t stopped bad actors from targeting worshippers with scams. In recent years, fraudsters...
Reason.com

Brickbat: Bad Medicine

The family of Tiffany Davis has sued Muskegon County, Michigan, Muskegon Sheriff Michael Poulin, and others, claiming Davis died because they failed to provide adequate medical care while she was in jail for probation violation. Both her cellmate and her mother said they asked jail officials to take Davis to the hospital after she began having headaches, seizures, and vomiting. The jail did not call for an ambulance until the next day. She died five days later from brain hemorrhages brought on by an infection. The attorney representing the family has already received a $2.4 million settlement from the county for the family of a man who died after suffering seizures in the jail and did not receive timely medical care. Four jail guards face criminal charges in that case.
