House passes bill to ban cigarette butts from beaches

On Thursday, the Florida state House of Representatives passed its controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which aims to dramatically limit LGBTQ+ discussion in schools. Otherwise known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, the legislation passed in a 69-47 vote, the Hill reports. Seven Republicans and all Democrats in the Florida House voted against the bill, which is now set to go to Florida’s Senate. If the bill becomes law, all primary school level education facilities will be banned from discussing certain topics pertaining to gender identity and sexual orientation. Many have pointed out the negative impact this would have on LGBTQ+ youth; those in favor of the bill have largely positioned it as a move to strengthen the rights of parents.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO