ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

School failed to prevent 7-year-old from being sexually assaulted by classmate: lawsuit

By Katie Kausch
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Burlington County, New Jersey, mom is suing the Special Services School District, saying it failed to protect her son from being sexually assaulted by a classmate, and didn’t respond when he was. The lawsuit, filed in Burlington County Superior Court in November, alleges that the school district...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Jury convicts man of raping 5-year-old in central Pa.

A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a 5-year-old about 15 years ago in Lancaster County, prosecutors said Wednesday. Pablo Cotto-Martinez, now 47, assaulted the child in Lancaster when he was about 32, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said a Lancaster County jury...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
TheDailyBeast

Two Inmates Who Snuck Out Through Prison Air Vents Are Dead, Says Sheriff

Two inmates who pulled off a prison escape worthy of the movies are dead, according to the local sheriff’s office. Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, managed to scramble out of an air vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning. But, in an update on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the pair died after allegedly carrying out a convenience-store robbery in the state followed by a police car chase. The update did not say how the two men died, just that they were “confirmed deceased.” The statement alleged the pair were “involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.” A third escapee—50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown who is pictured above—is still at large.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother of accused Michigan school shooter texted son asking if he showed teachers ‘pic of your new gun’

A day before four students died at a school shooting in Michigan last year, the mother of Ethan Crumbley purportedly texted him asking if he showed the picture of his “new gun” to his teacher, an investigator told the court on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t show them the pic. My god,” he replied, according to the USA Today. “I only told them I went to the range with you on Saturday. I guess the teachers can’t keep their eyes off my screen.”It was one of the many texts exchanged between Jennifer Crumbley and her son on 29 November, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Bullying#Hib
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
TheDailyBeast

Fire Company Shut Down Over Sick Jokes About 8-Year-Old Black Girl Shot Dead by Cops

A Pennsylvania fire company has been suspended after members were allegedly caught making sick jokes about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl who prosecutors say was shot dead by police last year. NBC News reports the alleged comments were made by members of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company after they seemingly forgot to hang up from a virtual meeting with other local fire companies. Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, said the sick comments began when most other people on the call had left, explaining: “Suddenly, there was the sound of a group of people discussing the meeting while using foul inappropriate language.” They allegedly used racial slurs to describe firefighters from other companies, and remarked that it was “time to leave” the area due to the number of Black people moving there. They then allegedly made fun of Fanta Bility’s name. A lawyer for the girl’s family told NBC News that her relatives were “appalled” by the allegations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Student Was Beaten to Death With Grocery Bag Over Her Head: Court Docs

A 25-year-old college student killed in her own apartment last weekend was beaten to death with a white grocery bag over her head, court documents unsealed Wednesday revealed. Cortez Lenard Warren, 32, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Madison Shea Pilkington, a student at Hoover College in Alabama. Both worked at Baumhowers Victory Grille and had dated for less than a year, but she did not show up for work Thursday or Saturday. When her family arrived at her apartment Saturday, they discovered her body. Investigators say Warren kicked and punched Pilkington to death. Police say he admitted to trying to clean up the bloody apartment in an interview. He’s currently held on bond and slated to appear in court Thursday. Pilkington’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Nashville News Hub

Teen used a towel and blanket to smother his 2-year-old half-sister and his baby stepbrother to death because ‘he wanted to set them free from this hell’; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 17-year-old teen reportedly suffocated his 2-year-old half-sister and his baby stepbrother, barely one years old, in a bid to free them from Satan and hell. He was just 13 years old when he suffocated his siblings, prosecutors said. During an interview with investigators, he reportedly said he used a towel and blanket to smother the children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
144K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy