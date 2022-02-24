Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying Washington Twp. theft suspect

Washington Twp. theft suspect

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday, February 17 at around 4:37 p.m., a man with dark facial hair wearing a gray ball cap, green jacket, blue jeans, and gray shoes entered Epic Loot Games and Comics located at 9130 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Washington Township and began looking at the comic section.

After looking at the comics for a few moments he walked over to the Marvel section and selected items off the shelf and placed them into his pants, the sheriff’s office said.

The man then went to the newly released section and selected additional items from the shelf and also placed those items into his pants.

The sheriff’s office says the man left the store without paying for the items concealed. Video surveillance was reviewed by the business owner who was able to identify the items taken and determine they have a value of over $300.00.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Det. Gary Ridgeway at 937-432-2766 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

