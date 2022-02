SACRAMENTO -- When the Ohio Supreme Court first struck down state legislative maps drawn by the Ohio Redistricting Commission, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor suggested that Ohioans consider the creation of “a truly independent, nonpartisan commission that more effectively distances the redistricting process from partisan politics.” As a current member of California’s Citizens Redistricting Commission, I thought this would be a good opportunity to tell you about why independent redistricting might be the right approach for Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO