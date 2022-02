The New York Rangers play the second of back-to-back games against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday evening. They did not play their best hockey in their first two games back from the All-Star Break – a 2-1 shootout victory over the Boston Bruins on Feb. 15 and a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 17. The Rangers improved their play during the following two games – a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 20 and a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Feb. 24. They lost their latest game – a 1-0 shutout to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 26.

