ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch: Russian Helicopters Attack Ukrainian Military Airport

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

Ukraine on Thursday fought Russian forces along practically its entire border with Russia, and there was fierce fighting in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a military airport near Kyiv, an adviser to the presidential office said, according to Reuters.

The Ukrainian official said they feared that Russian forces could be air dropped into the country and then try to penetrate the government district in Kyiv.

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine Thursday, Ukrainian military officials said they managed to take down at least 4 Russian aircraft, but the Russians managed to seize control of the military base at Gostomel Airport.

However, new reports say that Ukrainians are fighting back and may have re-taken control of that base.

Kyiv’s presidential office said there was “fierce fighting” at the airport.

Intense footage of the invasion was captured and helicopters can be seen flying low and appearing to be firing flares as they moved in.

Footage from Gostomel Airport in Kyiv shows Russian helicopters coming under attack from what sounds like MANPADS. pic.twitter.com/F0xaVGCeET

— Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) February 24, 2022

Smoke can be seen rising in the background from the destroyed landscape amid the bloodshed which has plunged the region into a new crisis.

Reports say the aircraft are believed to be a mix of Ka-52 Alligators, Mi-8s, and Mi-24 military attack helicopters.

Fighter planes were captured flying low over Kyiv, while a Ukrainian An-26 transport plane was shot down, killing 5 people Thursday.

What looks like 2 Russian Su-25 attack aircraft are flying low over the Gostomel area now. pic.twitter.com/hhnQfiohNl

— Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) February 24, 2022

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the “consequences” of any attempt to strike back against the country would provoke a response “never seen in history”.

Broadcasted live on television at 5.45 am Moscow time, President Putin said: “Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never encountered in your history.”

“All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope that I will be heard.”

“No one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to the destruction and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor,” he said in his speech that acted as a declaration of war on Ukraine.

Officials have said an attack on a military unit in Podilsk, in Ukraine, killed six people and wounded seven.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has already left at least 40 dead as of Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine early Thursday as air strike sirens rang in Kyiv and Russian missiles reportedly struck multiple cities across the country.

Anton Gerashchenko, a top adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said on Facebook that the Russian attacks targeted military command facilities, depots, and air bases, according to a translation by the AP.

The translation also conveyed that Ukrainian troops had returned fire against a Russian “artillery barrage” backed by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Thursday that Russia was attempting to seize control of Chernobyl, the site of a 1986 nuclear disaster.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, a NATO state, urged the country to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian warships, according to The New York Times, following reports that the Russians bolstered their fleet in the Black Sea, which all three countries border.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopters#Military Base#Government Of Ukraine#Reuters#Russians#Ukrainians
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy