Newport, RI

OPINION/LETTER: Solutions lacking to improve Newport schools

By Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
Solutions lacking to improve Newport schools

As a 30-year tax-paying resident of Newport and former secondary school teacher, I am again weighing in on the current Newport school situation.

A year ago, a School Committee member assured me that because of certain individual honors won at Rogers, there was progress. However, the most recent reports indicate continuing serious underperformance, poor even when compared to Rhode Island’s generally abysmal educational system. Since academic climate and performance in Newport schools seem an underlying key to the overall health of our community, the endemic problems of disruptive students, chronic absenteeism and parental indifference must be confronted honestly with courage. A poor school environment offers little prospect for attracting well qualified new teachers, let alone retaining good ones. A lack of academic respectability also provides little incentive for potential intelligent, well-informed middle class and service workers to move here, let alone enroll their children in our schools.

To think building a new expensive Rogers High School will be a cure is pure folly and cannot solve basic problems. As part of a vicious circle, poorly educated products of the system offer questionable value to the workforce and that lack of a solid, competent workforce becomes an impediment if not a burden. This existing condition has deterred new growth oriented businesses that could lift wages and improve life for all our citizenry.

It is obvious that the current economic environment, except for tourism-related businesses, is generally stagnant and needs stimulation. Returning to the key school situation, what if any deep, meaningful analysis of the problems has been done by our academic administrators? Have they taken it further to seek out solutions from other communities with similar problems, for example in depressed places such as parts of New York City? For the public record and as taxpayers we are entitled to know. I further believe the City Council as a whole has been embarrassingly mute on the situation for unfathomable reasons and should become actively involved. I am left wondering if there is a will to try to solve these critical issues.

Robert S. Walker, Newport

Comments / 0

