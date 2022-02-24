ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IA

Ex-Iowa dog breeder faces state animal neglect charges in canine deaths

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
SEYMOUR — A former Iowa dog breeder accused of violating federal animal welfare laws scores of times over several months last year has been charged in Wayne County with several animal neglect counts.

Daniel Gingerich, 26, now living in Hillsboro, Ohio, was charged with two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death, an aggravated misdemeanor, television station KCCI reported. Court records say one of those counts is related to an emaciated golden retriever found on Gingerich's property that later had to be euthanized because Gingerich failed to take her to a vet.

The second count is related to a Goldendoodle-type puppy purchased from Gingerich that had to be euthanized due to complications from canine parvovirus.

Gingerich also is charged with four counts of animal neglect with injury, a serious misdemeanor. The counts are related sick dogs that had been in Gingerich's care.

Last November, a federal judge permanently barred Gingerich from selling, breeding or brokering dogs in an agreement that ended a lawsuit the U.S. Department of Agriculture filed against Gingerich.

Gingerich also agreed to give up 514 dogs kept in various locations around the state, including his main facility in rural Seymour. Investigators said Gingerich failed to provide adequate nutrition, potable water and veterinary care for his dogs, which caused "unnecessary suffering and death."

