Twos & 'I do's': Cecil County couples get hitched on 2/22/22

ELKTON — Driven by angels and by the prospect of a memorable anniversary date, 15 couples from near and far streamed into the Marriage Bureau at the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse in Elkton on Tuesday and tied the knot during civil wedding ceremonies.

The allure: Tuesday’s date was 2-22-22.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime date,” explained Barry Warren, 42, of Rising Sun. “Actually, it won’t happen again for 200 years. Then it will be 22-22-22.”

Marking the 12th civil ceremony of the day, Warren married 38-year-old Kristen Lockery, also a Rising Sun resident, early Tuesday afternoon. As for the five consecutive 2s in their wedding date, Lockery — now Warren — grinned and commented, “It’s different. I will never forget our wedding anniversary.”

Some of the couples who jumped the broom on Tuesday mentioned that their decision to wed on 2-22-22 was based, to varying degrees, on numerology, which, according to the definition in Webster’s dictionary, is the “occult of the significance of numbers.”

More specifically, a repetitive sequence of digits is believed to signal angelic goodwill, according to some of the couples interviewed by the Cecil Whig.

Moreover, the recurrence of repetitive numbers in everyday life could be viewed as significant. For example, sticking with this 2s-related theme, it could be viewed as important — and not a coincidence — if a receipt indicated that a person bought $22.22 in groceries at 2:22 p.m. on 2-22-22.

As for the No. 2, it is considered to be an “angel number” in and of itself, and it means that an angel assigned to a particular person is trying to pass on important messages for guidance in the pursuit of one’s life purpose. So a series of 2s, such as 2-22-22, would be way better in terms of angels shining down from on high.

“No. 2 means angel, so it’s multiple angels,” summarized Allison Sites on Tuesday afternoon, shortly before she married Richard Henderson, both 35-year-old Rising Sun residents. “We liked the date. It’s easy to remember.”

Another reason for getting hitched on Feb. 22: Tuesday marked the 15th anniversary of the death of Sites’ beloved grandmother, Beatrice McCreary, who lived in Calvert.

(Henderson and Sites — now Henderson, too — have been friends since elementary school. According to Sites, during their sophomore year of high school, she hoped Henderson would ask her to the Homecoming Dance — but he didn’t. They went their separate ways after high school graduation and their paths crossed years later.)

Raina Gist, 38, and her partner, Teisha Scott, 32, both of Philadelphia, Pa., heavily considered the angelic significance of the No. 2 when deciding to marry on Tuesday. They have been together for four years.

“Not all numbers are angel numbers. Two is an angel number, and it is a sign from the angels,” Gist said about 15 minutes before she and Scott wed, adding, “This (2-22-22) is a sign to do it.”

Clerk of the Court Charlene Notarcola and employees in the Marriage Bureau, one of several courthouse departments that Notarcolo supervises, determined a few weeks ago that couples would be blitzing the wedding room on Tuesday. That’s because more than a dozen couples indicated that they would be returning on 2-22-22 to take the plunge while applying for their marriage licenses.

“We also received phone calls from people asking about that date, so we knew we needed to prepare,” Notarcola said.

So the Marriage Bureau workers scheduled the 2-22-22 civil wedding ceremonies in advance. The ceremonies were conducted inside the first-floor wedding room, starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the courthouse opened for business, and continuing in roughly 30-minute intervals until 3:30 p.m., about one hour before closing time. A civil wedding ceremony takes about five minutes, not counting the time for photos and conversation.

Notarcola and her Marriage Bureau staff embraced the 2-22-22 theme in festive fashion.

For starters, they came up with a slogan, “Say I do on Twosday — 2/22/22” which was printed on colorful cards they gave to the couples after their civil wedding ceremonies on Tuesday. On that special day, two of the Marriage Bureau employees — Irene Smith and Melanie Lewis — wore T-shirts bearing the message, “Happy Twosday 2-22-22,” and featuring a colorful rainbow and a red heart reminiscent of a Valentine’s Day decoration.

In addition, creating a fun space for the couples to take wedding photos, they decorated a hallway wall outside the Marriage Bureau. It featured a red backdrop accented by gold 2-22-22 balloons and others in the shape of a diamond ring and the word, “Love.” Paper lettering that spelled “Just Married” hung across the backdrop. There also was basket of props — including mustaches and eyeglasses — that couples playfully used in some of their photos.

It is rare thing for the Marriage Bureau to perform more than a few civil wedding ceremonies in a single day, Notarcola said. For many years, whenever Valentine’s Day landed on a weekday, it was common for the number of civil wedding ceremonies to soar well above 10 — but that figure has dropped drastically since the coronavirus pandemic, she added.

“Valentine’s Day was always a hot day for weddings,” Notarcola said, before referring to the most recent observance of that special day, which had occurred eight days earlier, and remarking, “We only had four (civil weddings) on Valentine’s Day.”

Notarcola also reported that on Feb. 2, which translates numerically to 2-2-22, seven couples turned out for civil wedding ceremonies.

Perhaps those seven couples opted to settle for one less “2” in their wedding anniversary date in order to beat the 2-22-22 civil ceremony rush that occurred on Twosday.