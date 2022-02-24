Mountain lions captured for population density study in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has entered its second year of its mountain lion density study that aims to better understand mountain lion populations in the state's western slope.

"Through better understanding of the population density, CPW can make even more informed management decisions based on the science," the department said in a news release on Tuesday.

Researchers hope that by the end of the study, they will have a clear estimate of the total number of lions in the area.

“We are actively engaged in this study right now and trying to capture mountain lions in the Gunnison area,” CPW biologist, Kevin Blecha, said.

Teams are working to capture and collar adult lions, so they can be GPS tracked. Each lion is also given a numbered ear tag. The goal is to capture at least 25 lions, according to the release.

CPW crews use cage-trap methods as well as hounds bred for mountain lion hunting to capture the animals, CPW said.

"The hounds will try to put a mountain lion up a tree or in a position where CPW staff can dart the animal," the release said.

"Once the collar and tags are in place and a quick examination of each mountain lion is complete, a reversal drug is administered and the animal quickly recovers. The examination helps biologists estimate the age and condition of each mountain lion captured," it said.

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The capture portion of the study will be taking place until March, CPW said.

“If people have a dead animal such as a deer in their backyard that just appeared or if they’ve seen a mountain lion that day, we would like to know about it over the next few months. That will help us with our capture efforts.”

Sightings can be reported to the CPW area the field office at 970-641-7060.