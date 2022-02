DYBERRY, Pa. — Mama is the perfect cat. She is equal parts affectionate and curious and just all-around entertaining to have around. "She actually hangs out in the office with us a lot. And she sits on the keyboard, she jumps on the phone, knocks the pens over," said Marie Sinisgalli, Dessin Animal Shelter. "She makes herself at home. People come in, and she goes running to greet them. Anyone that walks in the door, she runs to greet. She's very sweet with everybody she meets."

1 DAY AGO