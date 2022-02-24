ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Eat well, love a farmer: PNW CSA Share Fair makes it easy

By Tim Steele, Elizabeth Dinh
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7lkJ_0eOFcf7p00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City living doesn’t have to mean sacrificing access to fresh-from-the-farm food. One option is through CSA — Community Supported Agriculture.

“CSA has really evolved since it came into this country in the early ’60s and it’s become a lot more efficient and a lot more convenient for people,” said Holly Hutchason, the executive director of the Pacific Northwest CSA. The organization includes 85 farmers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

At the upcoming Share Fair, more than 40 of those farmers will be highlighted. The fair is February 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Redd , 831 SE Salmon in Portland.

“We can really custom curate your CSA share for you, so it fits best with the way you eat,” she said.

Finding the right farmer for your needs can seem overwhelming. That’s why there’s a matchmaking center.

“We’ll ask you, ‘What are you looking for in a CSA? What kind of food do want included? Where do you want to pick it up? How big do you want it to be? Do you want to pay with SNAP?’ And then we’ll be able to send them in the right direction,” Hutchason said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqJpx_0eOFcf7p00
    A scene from the Community Supported Agriculture Share Fair in 2019 (Courtesy: Shawn Linehan)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjU2j_0eOFcf7p00
    A scene from the Community Supported Agriculture Share Fair in 2019 (Courtesy: Shawn Linehan)

The fair will also feature 4 chefs showing how to cook with what’s in season, events for kids about what local eating is about and an art exhibit about veggies.

Vegetables traditionally made up CSAs, but not anymore.

Community Supported Agriculture at Gresham’s Good Rain Farm

Hutchason said they “have CSAs for eggs and for any kind of meat and for mushrooms and for flowers. And so all of these people will be at the Share Fair. And so you can pick up mostly your entire diet.”

Then there’s learning about the stories in each farm and each crop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wuz5S_0eOFcf7p00
Michelle Week of Good Rain Farm in Gresham, November 2021 (KOIN)

“A lot of our messaging is about every food is someone’s first food. And so talking about, say, where cucumbers come from and their stories and, yeah, just celebrating that,” said Michelle Week of Good Rain Farm. “I love it. It’s really fun to be able to, yeah, not just get paid for work and to farm and to grow food and be outside in this beautiful weather year round, but being able to reconnect to ancestors and help other people reconnect to their ancestors and heritage and culture has been really rewarding.”

When it comes to committing to a farmer’s share, it’s also about investing in a local, small business. And investments are tailored for big families, or one person and they even accept SNAP benefits.

“The benefit to the farmer is they get the cash up front to invest in their farm,” Hutchason said. “They can buy the seeds, they can build out their infrastructure. They can figure out how much labor they can hire.”

It’s a partnership that aims to benefit everyone involved, she said.

“Every week you get a box of whatever they’re harvesting that is at its peak rightness.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Portland, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
KOIN 6 News

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it’s been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people are leaving is any indication. Data provided by […]
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csa#Pnw#Flowers#The Pacific Northwest Csa#Good Rain Farm Hutchason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KOIN 6 News

Meet ‘The Snowasaurus,’ on display until it melts

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Metamora man took playing in the snow to a whole new level. Fred Schrepfer is a concrete contractor with an art background, and he turned his front yard into an exhibit, featuring his latest snow creature, The Snowasaurus. “Since we got that big snow there a week or two ago, […]
METAMORA, IL
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees decreased COVID cases, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 856 new COVID-19 cases and 59 COVID-related deaths in Thursday’s report. This comes as OHA and Gov. Brown announced the state will lift indoor mask requirements March 19. Oregon’s total case count is now at 691,337 and the state’s death toll has reached 6,578. Hospitalizations Across […]
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy