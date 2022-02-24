ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

“I wanted to speak up, say something, and enact change.”: Presbyterian College students march in solidarity with Howard University athletes

By Janie Bohlmann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtpOL_0eOFcNQr00

CLINTON, S.C. (WPSA) — Presbyterian College students marched Thursday morning to show support for women and athletes of color.

“PC, we are a loving community,” said Kennedy Elise Perry, the president of the Presbyterian College NAACP branch. “We will not tolerate hate on this campus.”

It’s after an incident before a women’s lacrosse game nearly two weeks ago. PC leaders said on February 11, a group yelled racist remarks at the Howard University women’s lacrosse team.

“I wanted to speak up, say something, and enact change,” said Suubi Mutebi, the secretary and treasurer for the Multicultural Student Union.

Presbyterian College’s Multicultural Student Union organized the march.

“We really just wanted as students to let the world see that that incident does not make PC,” said Enia Woodard, the president of the Multicultural Student Union.

They said the goal is to unite the community and stand in solidarity with Howard university women, athletes, and coaches.

“I hope that this shows that the student body of PC, who we are, is different from the actions of those students that decided to say those words, those hurtful words, and those oppressing words,” said Mutebi.

They said the march was also a way to re-unite campus, with a large group of students and staff showing support.

“It was overwhelming, it almost brought tears to my eyes just to see that for once, we did all come together,” said Woodard.

They hope it represents the true values of students at Presbyterian College.

“Love drives out hate any day, so that’s really what this march was, to drive out the hate,” said Woodard. “PC is going to be a better university from this day on.”

Presbyterian College leaders said there’s an ongoing outside investigation into what happened. PC leaders have also released statements about the incident and investigation .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

GA educators focus on empowering the youth this Black History Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The south is the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement and the fight for equal rights played out right here in Columbus nearly 60 years ago. Educators across the Chattahoochee Valley are focusing on our youth this Black History Month. The Civil Rights Movement initiated a shift in society, a shift […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSPA 7News

Auto Club Group provides $250,000 in scholarships to 5 HBCUs

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Students at five historically Black colleges and universities will share $250,000 in scholarships from Dearborn, Michigan-based The Auto Club Group. The AAA Social Justice Innovator Scholarship will be offered to students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, math and business at minority serving schools in the 14 states where The Auto […]
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Sports
Clinton, SC
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Howard University#Presbyterian College
WSPA 7News

Darlington Co. to break ground on $4M museum expansion

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington County is getting ready to break ground on a massive new addition to the county’s museum. The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of the current museum in Darlington. The new museum building is a gift from Carolyn “Bet” Norment Phillips, who left $4 million to […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate comes together in support of Ukraine amid crisis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- As the unrest in Ukraine escalates, hundreds of people in the Upstate came together Saturday at Falls Park downtown Greenville. People of all ages, singing and praying. Some with family members, still in Ukraine. “My parents have been stressing about the situation. My mom has a brother that’s over there right now,” […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Mauldin boys & girls fall in 5A Upper State final; High Point loses to Denmark-Olar in 1A Girls; Spartanburg Day wins 2A SCISA state title

Greenville – Mauldin’s Caleb Byrd scores a game high 16 points but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks fall to Ridge View in the 5A Boys Upper State Final, 58-49. In the 5A Girls Upper State Final, Mauldin lost to top ranked Rock Hill, 75-51. It took 3 overtimes, but ultimately Denmark-Olar eliminated High Point […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy