3 people injured after bus crashes into building at Lake Nona Town Center

Lake Nona Town Center bus crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Video cameras were rolling as a bus crashed into the front of the Lake Nona Town Center Thursday morning, sending three people to the hospital.

Orlando police were called to the Town Center on Veterans Way just before noon for reports of a crash involving a bus and a building.

The Orlando Fire Department also responded and took three people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Surveillance video shows the bus making a right turn onto Veterans Way and continuing to turn until it collides nearly head-on with the Town Center.

Police say they’re still trying to figure out exactly what caused the bus driver to lose control.

