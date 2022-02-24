Scalable Solutions introduces the custodial cryptocurrency wallet
February 24, 2022 — Scalable Solutions, a global cryptocurrency exchange infrastructure provider, has released a white label custodial wallet app for digital assets. Scalable Solutions is a global blockchain-technology-infrastructure powerhouse developing institutional-grade trading software that serves as a business-to-business solution for exchanges and brokers. The white label platform has processed orders...cointelegraph.com
Comments / 0