A day after women's basketball coach Audra Smith filed a class-action and individual lawsuit against South Carolina State University, Smith has been relieved of her duties. According to a press release from Columbia attorney Paul Porter, the lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges Title IX discrimination and retaliation and equal pay act violations. It states that women's athletics and their coaches at SC State are not being treated fairly, and have not been treated fairly for some time.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO