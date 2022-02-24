ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

21-year-old rescued after being swept into Scioto River’s flood waters

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRabv_0eOFcAxQ00

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man was rescued Wednesday after being stranded on a log in flood waters of the Scioto River, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s office.

Two teens and the 21-year-old were reportedly hunting for beaver when the 21-year-old was swept into the water, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday.

17-year-old’s death ruled a homicide, marking 205th homicide in 2021

Scioto County deputies and the Valley Township Fire Department found the man on a log and brush in the river, north of the State Route 348 bridge at State Route 104, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several fire departments — Portsmouth, Morgan Township, Piketon and Waverly — were also called to assist in rescue efforts.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded with a jet boat after previous attempts by fire departments failed due to the force of the water, the sheriff’s office said.

ODNR officers and a member of Portsmouth Fire Department’s swift water rescue brought the 21-year-old to shore at 11:58 p.m. Once on shore, the victim ran to the rescue squad for warmth and refused to go to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

