NFL

5 targets for Raiders in 2022 NFL free agency

By Russell S. Baxter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Silver and Black returned to the playoffs this past season. Now the Las Vegas Raiders look to make even more noise with their newest head coach. All told, 2021 proved to be a trying but somewhat-successful year for the Silver and Black. The Las Vegas Raiders won their first three...

FOX Sports

Russell Wilson will not finish his career with the Seattle Seahawks I THE HERD

Russell Wilson is reportedly frustrated in Seattle, making his future with the Seahawks a question mark. Last year, Russ was reportedly interested in being traded to the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys prior to this year's news for each squad. Colin Cowherd explains why Russ will not finish his career in Seattle and shares his top three ideal destinations for the quarterback.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Watson?

Leading up to the NFL trade deadline last November, the Miami Dolphins were heavily involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, (...)
NFL
Derek Carr
Boston

Here are 5 places one NFL analyst believes Rob Gronkowski could end up

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will have plenty of interested suitors around the NFL if he opts to return next season as an unrestricted free agent. Where might he end up? NFL.com analyst Adam Rank, who believes Gronkowski should leave the Buccaneers, has a few suggestions that might make sense.
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson trade scenarios: Four teams that make sense

After missing the playoffs for just the third time in Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson are at a critical juncture for a franchise that was once a regular championship contender. At 33 years old, Wilson has two years left on a deal that includes...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks of new QBs coach Matt Nagy

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back a familiar face to the coaching staff and that news should excite the team’s star quarterback. The Chiefs announced on Friday that they’d hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as quarterbacks coach and a senior offensive assistant. Nagy previously spent five seasons with the Chiefs, serving as QBs coach for three seasons (2013-2015) and offensive coordinator for two (2016-2017). Notably, Nagy served as offensive coordinator when Patrick Mahomes was a rookie — even calling the plays during his first NFL game in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Eric Bieniemy Makes Chiefs Decision: NFL World Reacts

After yet another season without landing an NFL head coaching job, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to Kansas City for the 2022 season. Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs reportedly expired after the conclusion of this year’s 2021 campaign, but a new deal will keep him within the organization for at least another season.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

