Bill Self on why he’s looking forward to KU-Baylor game

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self says he sees KU and Baylor...

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks get upended on road at No. 10 Baylor Bears in Big 12 showdown

No. 5-ranked Kansas had a chance to assure itself at least a tie for the 2021-22 Big 12 regular-season title by defeating No. 10 Baylor on Saturday night at Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks, who learned shortly after tip in Waco, that Texas Tech (now 22-7, 11-5) had defeated TCU, failed to finish the task at hand, squandering a 13-point lead in an 80-70 loss to the Bears (24-5, 12-4). This was a day in which KU had to win and the second-place Bears and Red Raiders both lose for KU to earn a portion of a title with three games to play.
WACO, TX
FOX4 News Kansas City

KU women lose to No. 5 Baylor

WACO, Texas. — The fifth ranked Baylor Bears were able to defeat KU on the back of their senior forward, Nalyssa Smith, who finished with a career-high 33 points. Smith’s monster game also included a double-double as she also finished with 16 rebounds. Ja’Mee Asberry contributed 19 points and six boards and Queen Egbo added […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' loss at Baylor

WACO, Tex. — Kansas basketball dropped to 23-5 (12-3 Big 12) with an 80-70 loss to Baylor on the road. KU got off to a strong start and used a 10-0 run in the opening minutes to take a double-digit lead. KU was able to hold the double-digit lead for most of the first half but Baylor closed the final 5:13 of the half on a 16-4 run to make it a one-score game at the break. In the second half, both teams traded blows before Baylor took control down the stretch. Baylor made it a 10-point game with free throw shooting in the final minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bill Self
The Topeka Capital-Journal

With Kansas men’s basketball’s loss on the road at Baylor comes a missed opportunity

WACO, Texas — Ochai Agbaji didn’t say exactly when the conversation happened, but he remembers who he was talking to and what was said. Kansas basketball’s senior guard was talking with a teammate, redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. The Jayhawks were trailing Baylor by three or four points at the time, which puts this at some point in the second half of their game Saturday against the Bears. And inside the Ferrell Center, Agbaji told Harris something to the effect of, “We have this right in front of us.”
WACO, TX
#College Gameday#Espn#Allen Fieldhouse#Ku Baylor#Kansas Jayhawks
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball vs. Baylor Bears: Lineups, time, TV, facts

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN/WHB (810 AM) About No. 5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series with Baylor, 35-7. The Jayhawks have won five of the last seven games and 16 of 19 in the series. … The Jayhawks won the first meeting between the teams this season, 83-59, on Feb. 5 at Allen Fieldhouse. Christian Braun scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and nine boards and Jalen Wilson 15 points and seven boards for KU. Adam Flagler scored 16 points and Kendall Brown 12 for Baylor. ... KU is 14-4 vs. Baylor at Ferrell Center. KU is 2-2 in the last four meetings in Waco. ... The two teams have split the season series the past two seasons and three times in four years. ... KU handed the Bears their first loss of the season (after 18 victories) a year ago, 71-58, on Feb. 27, 2021 at Allen. … Bill Self is 27-6 versus Baylor as KU coach. … KU has 23 wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons, a streak which started during the 1989-90 season. … KU has 12 league wins for the 22nd consecutive season. … Self is 752-227 all-time, including 545-122 while at Kansas. … Kansas is 19-1 when leading at the half. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,444 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 224 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. … Agbaji has scored in double figures in the 26 games he’s played in this season, tying Wayne Simien’s 2004-05 season for the longest single-season streak in the Self era. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 15 games this season and 22 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored 20+ points in five games this season and eight times in his career. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures 12 times this season — 10 times in the last 12 games.
WACO, TX
On3.com

Bill Self gives thoughts on Baylor-Kansas at halftime

The Kansas Jayhawks jumped all over the Baylor Bears early in tonight’s heavyweight matchup, leading 16-4 early in the game. However, Baylor nailed seven of their last ten shots to close the first half, closing on a 16-4 run to pull within one point, 32-31 at halftime. Before heading into the locker room, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self stopped to speak with ESPN’s Holly Rowe.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live updates: No. 5 KU basketball at No. 10 Baylor

WACO, Tex. — No. 5 Kansas basketball (23-4, 12-2 Big 12) will look to sweep No. 10 Baylor (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) in the regular-season series on Saturday. KU is inching closer to claiming its 63rd conference title in program history and a win Waco, Tex. would go a long way in doing that. KU enters the contest off the back off a fast-paced win over Kansas State that saw the Jayhawks tie a season-high with 102 points. Baylor, on the other hand, played on Monday and won an overtime thriller over Oklahoma State on the road. KU is 33-7 against Baylor since the inception of the Big 12.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor rallies for 80-70 win over Jayhawks

The last thing Baylor needed was for Kansas to bring its blueprint from its Allen Fieldhouse blowout of the Bears to the Ferrell Center. Three weeks ago, the Jayhawks jumped on the Bears early and they never recovered. In the rematch, Kansas smothered the Bears again by roaring to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

First half run powers Baylor past KU

WACO, Texas (KSNT) – The Jayhawks started hot, but it didn’t take long for Baylor to get hotter. The Bears beat KU men’s basketball 80-70 Saturday night. KU built a 13-point lead almost 12 minutes into the first half. However, Baylor went on a 16-4 run to go into the half down by just one. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

No. 10 Baylor comes from behind to knock off No. 5 Kansas

It was already a day of chaos in college basketball when Kansas and Baylor took the floor Saturday, but the Bears decided to add to the havoc anyway. No. 10 Baylor erased an early deficit to knock off No. 5 Kansas in Waco, keeping the Big 12 race alive for another day. The Jayhawks became the fourth team in the top five of the AP Poll to lose on the day, with No. 1 Gonzaga still yet to play.
WACO, TX
