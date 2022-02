The Detroit Lions had to watch as former quarterback Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams after they traded him away last offseason. It had to be hard for the franchise to watch their longtime signal-caller win the big game while wearing another uniform. However, if the Lions and their fans think about it, there’s a lot to like about where this team is positioned heading into the 2022 NFL offseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO