Great Bend, KS

Star will highlight Sunflower Diversified's annual gala

 2 days ago
Sunflower Diversified Services' annual gala is being held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Great Bend Events Center. Last year, the fundraising event took place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunflower...

KRUG: Walk Kansas program set to begin March 27

The Walk KS program has been a signature program for K-State Research and Extension for more than 20 years. In fact, I’m guessing that many of you reading this column have participated as a team member, tracking your minutes of exercise during the 8 weeklong program. I have a dresser drawer full of colorful Walk KS t-shirts from every year and I wear them proudly. Three years ago, when we were walking along a Florida beach with our son, I was wearing a Walk KS t-shirt when a lady came up to me excitedly and asked, “Where in Kansas are you from?” When I said Great Bend, she said to her husband, “Isn’t that where our new neighbors are from?” We found out her new neighbor had taught both of our sons in fifth grade many years earlier! What a small world!
TwosDay Winner - Alex Lomas

Ever wonder what a stack of 222 $2 dollar bills would look like? Eagle Radio, Greatbendpost.com, First Kansas Bank, and Sutherlands gave one lucky winner a chance to get their hands on some cold hard cash. TwosDay was an online contest celebrating February, 22nd 2022. We gave listeners and readers...
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (2/24)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Encounter Church in Great Bend Kansas extends an invitation to you to be a guest at one of our worship services. When you visit, you will find a welcoming atmosphere as it provides an opportunity to connect with friends old and new, recharge, and expand your personal relationship with God. At Encounter Church has been intentional about creating a place for you and your family to grow together through discipleship, and encounter your God given destiny! Join them Sunday mornings at 10:30 AM as they encounter the presence of a living God through worship, available in person or online. You can find them on Facebook or YouTube at Great Bend Family. Check out our website for all the information on what to expect when you come at www.encounterchurchgb.com.
Visitor numbers at KWEC still recovering from pandemic

Normally, Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) Director Curtis Wolf stops at various government entities and organizations annually to give a summation of the previous year and to preview future goals at KWEC. With little activity due to COVID-19, Wolf skipped the report last year. He was back in City Hall Tuesday to give the Great Bend City Council a view of the 2021 happenings.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

