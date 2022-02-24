Star will highlight Sunflower Diversified's annual gala

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Encounter Church in Great Bend Kansas extends an invitation to you to be a guest at one of our worship services. When you visit, you will find a welcoming atmosphere as it provides an opportunity to connect with friends old and new, recharge, and expand your personal relationship with God. At Encounter Church has been intentional about creating a place for you and your family to grow together through discipleship, and encounter your God given destiny! Join them Sunday mornings at 10:30 AM as they encounter the presence of a living God through worship, available in person or online. You can find them on Facebook or YouTube at Great Bend Family. Check out our website for all the information on what to expect when you come at www.encounterchurchgb.com.

