WORCESTER (CBS) — It was a tough commute on a frigid Tuesday morning for some Commuter Rail riders. The MBTA said all Framingham/Worcester trains were at risk of experiencing significant delays because of a “rail defect.” ⚠️ All Framingham/Worcester trains may experience significant delays in both directions due to train traffic caused by a rail defect. Individual alerts will be sent as necessary. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 15, 2022 Delays were as long as 55 minutes, according to the Commuter Rail’s Twitter feed. It wasn’t immediately clear what was causing the defect.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO