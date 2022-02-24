ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Region 7 wrestling tournament at a glance

By John A. Lewis, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago
Region 7

When: Friday, February 25 -- Doors open at 4 p.m., wrestling begins at 5

Where: Moorestown High School

Teams: Audubon, Burlington Township, Camden, Camden Catholic, Central Regional, Cherokee, Cherry Hill East, Cherry Hill West, Cinnaminson, Collingswood, Delran, Donovan Catholic, Gloucester, Haddonfield, Haddon Heights, Haddon Township, Highland-Triton, Holy Cross, Lacey, Lenape, Manchester Township, Maple Shade, Moorestown, Palmyra, Paulsboro, Pemberton, Pennsauken, Rancocas Valley, Riverside, Seneca, Shawnee, Southern Regional, Toms River East, Toms River South, Westampton Tech, West Deptford, Willingboro

Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased through the NJSIAA website: https://www.njsiaa.org/tickets

Returning state qualifiers: Brady Carter, Lacey Twp., Chase Casey, Camden Catholic, Jurius Clark, Camden Catholic, Conor Collins, Southern, Nick Cottone, Martin Cosgrove, Camden Catholic, Shawnee, Austin Craft, Rancocas Valley, Richie DeFulvio, Holy Cross, Aidan Geisenheimer, Cherokee, Michael Gregg, Collingswood, Matt Henrich, Southern, Samuel Kotch, Cinnaminson, Collin Rolak, Lacey Township, Logan Sichelstiel, Paulsboro, Jackson Sichelstiel, Paulsboro, Cole Velardi, Southern, Kurt Wehner, Donovan Catholic, Jackson Young, Camden Catholic

Toughest preliminary: Southern's Sam Pari was on a good run before he fell to Lacey Township's Brendan Schuler in their District 25 semifinal. He's going to be a tough opponent for Palmyra's third-seeded Trevor Young right out of the gate.

Best potential final: Collingswood's top-seeded Michael Gregg vs. Max Borton of Seneca at 175 pounds. Half of Gregg's losses came at the Beast of the East. He's won 13 straight bouts and collected at least one bonus point in all of them. Borton has pinned 26 opponents on the way to compiling a 35-1 record.

Toughest weight class: It looks like 144 pounds. There could be a rubber match between fourth-seeded Drew Roskos of Delran and second-ranked Austin Craft of Rancocas Valley in the final, but a lot has to happen first. Chase Casey of Camden Catholic is the top seed and he has 17 pins among his 19 victories. Roskos would have to get around him in the semifinals – assuming he can get past Shawnee's Anthony Duarte in the quarters.

Coach of the Year pick: Lacey's Justin Bonitatis (25), Rancocas Valley's Tommy Callahan (26), Shawnee's Kyle Packer (27) and Gloucester's Tom McConnell (28) were the Coaches of the Year in their respective districts. We said last week that Packer might be the Coach of the Year in all of South Jersey, and we'll stick with that.

John A. Lewis is a sports writer for the Burlington County Times, Courier Post and The Daily Journal. E-mail him at jlewis@thebct.com or follow on Twitter @JohnLewis19. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

