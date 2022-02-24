ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ police seek help in identifying body found along Carteret waterfront

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
CARTERET – Police have asked for the public's help in identifying a woman whose body was found along the borough’s waterfront earlier this month.

The New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit has developed a composite sketch of the woman who is described as about 20 to 30 years old and possibly of Middle Eastern or Asian descent.

Police said they received a call about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 from a resident at Carteret Waterfront Park indicating a body was spotted in the water. Arriving officers found the body on the shoreline, and no identification was found on the woman, police said.

Police said the woman is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 125 pounds. She was wearing white Adidas sneakers, black Adidas pants and a dark grey hooded sweatshirt layered under a black jacket, according to police.

The body was turned over to the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office. Police indicated an initial examination did not reveal signs of trauma or foul play.

Anyone with any information about the woman's identity is asked to contact the Carteret Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-541-4181 or Trooper Sean Gusrang of the State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or email at sean.gusrang@njsp.org. Anonymous tips also are welcome.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

