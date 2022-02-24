ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Grambling State's athletic director said about hiring Art Briles as offensive coordinator

By Ethan Sands, Monroe News-Star
 2 days ago

Trayvean Scott said that he was hesitant about hiring Art Briles , but the Grambling State athletic director was able to support new football coach Hue Jackson’s recommendation for offensive coordinator after doing his own research.

Briles has not coached in college since being fired by Baylor in 2016 after an internal investigation into the university's handling of an extensive number of sexual assault accusations, including against players on the football team. An NCAA investigation cleared Briles of any NCAA violations but was critical of his actions as coach of the Bears.

In an interview Thursday with ESPN, Scott said that it took him 10 days of research before he could support Jackson's decision to hire Briles.

"I'm rooted in fact," Scott told ESPN. "I know a lot of things are said and done. We felt it (was appropriate) to give him a chance to really redeem himself after understanding where the facts lie."

In August, the NCAA placed Baylor on four years probation but ruled that Briles and the university didn't violate its rules by their inaction. The Committee on Infractions said it could not conclude that Baylor or Briles violated NCAA rules by failing to report allegations of sexual and interpersonal violence committed on the campus.

"The head coach failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case," the panel said in the report. "Furthermore, as a campus leader, the head coach is held to an even higher standard. He completely failed to meet this standard.”

Briles told Scott and the GSU hiring committee that he had "a couple other opportunities" to coach "right now."

"I think the guy just wants to coach and lead men," Scott told ESPN when asked specifically about what made him comfortable about hiring Briles when many other schools and organizations weren't. "We're not talking about a perfect situation or devaluing things done in the past and how it has affected people. He's sympathetic and empathetic about what went on."

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Here's what Grambling State's athletic director said about hiring Art Briles as offensive coordinator

