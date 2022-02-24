ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost pups found in below freezing weather by NorthWestern employee

By Alisha Jordan, Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago
Early Tuesday morning, NorthWestern Energy Belt Town Manager, Cody Yurek was patrolling when he found what he thought to be animal carcass in the -15 below snowy weather, until the mound started moving.

Yurek was conducting an annual maintenance patrol of the remote line when three husky mix pups were lost in the middle of nowhere but were in good health.

“It turned out to be three shivering puppies, you could see the ground was thawed out where they had slept,” Yurek said. “I couldn’t just leave the little buggers.”

The pup were hesitant and was able to warm up to him and in his vehicle as he drove back to town.

“I got them some dog food and water and then called the Chief of the Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department Travis Johnson to ask for help finding their home,” Yurek said.

“We have a great relationship with Cody and with NorthWestern Energy in general, so I always take his calls,” Johnson said.

Many times Yurek reports a vehicle wreck or down power line, but this time he was able to deliver good news to Johnson.

The puppies continued to warm up in an office at the fire hall. With the help of social media, they were reunited with their owner within an hour.

“The owner said she’d let the puppies out Monday night with an adult dog who returned without them,” Johnson said. “She was pretty darn happy to see them.”

Yurek has been the Belt town manager since 2010, overseeing a large area that includes the Monarch and Neihart areas. The fire department often enlists his help to guide them to remote areas for backcountry rescues and other emergencies.

“He’s always hustling and I think this says a lot about him, how he took the time to round up three freezing puppies,” Johnson said.

