Undecorate: When wanting for your home becomes too much

By Betsy Kornelis
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
My obsession had been building for quite a while, but sometime after Christmas, I was pushed to my limit. I had already spent the last month obsessing over finding just the right gifts for family members, at just the right prices. Then, the onslaught of emails and social media posts with year-end clearance deals from furniture stores and online home goods retailers began. I found myself waking up early, sitting on my phone and endlessly searching for furniture deals on all of the specific pieces I felt I needed to complete each room in the house. A pair of eye-catching end tables to replace my old mismatched ones. A new mirror to hang over the vintage buffet. A dining table and chairs better suited to our current dining space. New art pieces to cover my blank walls. And I was pining over picture-perfect rooms on Instagram.

That kind of tenacity and pursuit of just the right piece, and curating them to create just the right space, is exactly what I get paid to do for my clients. And while I have always done this for myself and my own dwellings over the years, I suddenly felt overwhelmed, even obsessed with it. All of that social media messaging and advertising was telling me that I should want more than what I have. It left me looking around my home and desiring something that looked more like perfection than real life. I was missing out on the beauty and comfort that already exists here. It was time to reset.

Like most people, I don’t have an unlimited budget to buy everything I want. I knew I needed to make some changes to pull myself out of this track of constant wanting. Here are the steps I took to break my unhealthy habits. I hope you find them helpful too.

1. Declutter your inbox

I unsubscribed to as many retailers and newsletters as possible. It’s such a simple thing to do, and now when I check my email I don’t have to scroll and scroll to find the important stuff. Take 30 minutes to go through and remove yourself from these lists and you’ll feel the benefit the very next day.

2. Take a social media break

I committed to a 30-day break from Instagram. No more comparing and falling short. Since that time has passed, I now only check it twice a week instead of every morning before breakfast. See how long you can go without checking your social media accounts and notice if it makes a difference for you.

3. Go on a spending freeze

I made a deal with myself to not buy any home decor items or furniture pieces for at least 30 days. Challenge yourself not to purchase any new seasonal accessories or holiday-related decorations. Save what money you might have spent on these fleeting deals or impulse buys and use those funds for a piece you really want.

4. Practice gratitude

I shifted my attitude toward appreciating my belongings. Instead of making lists of all the new pieces I thought I needed, I started being intentional about acknowledging all of the things I was grateful to own. You can do this in a journal, in your head, or out loud.

5. Reinvent existing pieces

That gratitude practice unexpectedly rekindled a creative outlet that’s been latent since we lived in the old house — repurposing furniture. I began brainstorming how to update the things I already own. I recovered two of my dining chairs to match each other and have plans to paint all of them black to unify and modernize them. Sew new covers for your throw pillows, paint your furniture, or move artwork from one room to the next.

6. Manage your expectations and priorities

I have no delusions that I’ll never want a new pillow, rug or chair again, but I’m feeling more focused about what I actually need. My current list of furnishings is shorter and actually achievable. A new bed frame for my son and a sleeper sofa for the guest space are at the very top. The dining table and chairs did not make the cut for now. Let your list be in line with your priorities and budget.

Betsy Kornelis is a local decorator. Find her at paisleyandpine.com.

