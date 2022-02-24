ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville auto dealer charged with amassing more than $368,000 in fraudulent loans

By Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
A Clarksville auto dealer has been charged Thursday in connection with bank fraud after allegedly obtaining loans from several credit unions for the same vehicles, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Andrew Oliver, 31, of Cadiz, Kentucky, is the owner of First Choice Auto Sales located off North Second Street in Clarksville and AJ’s Auto Sales in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The release states that Oliver allegedly inflated his income on loan application documents, omitting that he had already obtained loans from other financial institutions regarding the same vehicle.

From three credit unions, Oliver has obtained $215,000 in loans for the purchase of the same Cadillac, the release states.

Oliver also obtained loans totaling $340,000 from six credit unions for the purchase of a Ford F-450.

The fraudulent loans caused a total loss to the credit unions in the amount of $368,585, the release states.

If convicted, Oliver can face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The U.S also seeks to forfeit any property derived from the proceeds of the crime, including a money judgement in the amount of $368,585.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

