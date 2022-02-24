Torrington students express opposition to new cellphone ban in district

A controversial new policy has been implemented in Torrington Public Schools.

At a Board of Education meeting Wednesday, a more stringent cellphone policy was discussed.

Many students at the meeting expressed their distaste for the new policy, but the board ultimately voted to fund the implementation and use of Yondr pouches for students in grades 6-12.

Yondr pouches are used to create phone-free spaces.

Students were still angry about the decision and became vocal about their opinions Thursday, according to the school.

The administration said staff immediately responded to the situation and Torrington police were called as a precaution, but no students or staff were unsafe.