Restaurant news, reviews, and things to do this week in Sarasota, Manatee

Back in the summer of 2019, in what now seems like another era, I compiled a list of the "10 most scenic waterfront restaurants in Sarasota." Its popularity led to a six-part series on waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, which I now happily revisit each year. Occasionally, I find new places to recommend while often offering different suggestions for what dishes and drinks to order.

Our 2022 series continued this week with waterfront places found in the charming South County communities of Venice, Nokomis and Osprey. There are 11 restaurants on the list overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, Intracoastal Waterway, Dona Bay, Little Sarasota Bay and the Myakka River. Future articles in our freshly updated series will focus on Bradenton, Englewood and Cortez Village.

The best waterfront restaurants in Sarasota:And what to eat, drink there!

In between making stops at these South County restaurants, you'll want to visit the 33rd annual Venice Italian Feast & Carnival. Our list of things to do this weekend also includes a reggae block party in downtown Sarasota, a free movie screening at The Bay near Van Wezel, and a couple of cool car shows in Manatee County. Yes, great options for what's forecast to be another fabulous weekend of warm, sunny weather.

This spring-like temps and blue skies are also ideal for visiting our most famous beach, which received another shot of national attention this week courtesy of Tripadvisor. For its annual Traveler's Choice Awards, the travel company ranked Siesta Key Beach No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 14 in the world. Coincidentally, the Tripadvisor announcement landed in our inbox just a few hours after we posted our story on the best restaurants, bars and nightclubs in nearby Siesta Key Village.

We also had a bunch of exciting restaurant news to report, including Agave Bandido Mexican restaurant and tequila bar announcing plans to open a location in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place development later this year. And in bar news, Magnanimous Brewing is set to open today at 803 17th Ave. W., the former home of Darwin Brewing Company.

Best waterfront restaurants on Anna Maria Island: And what to eat and drink there!

Restaurant reviews:The Overton in Sarasota and Blue Marlin on Anna Maria Island

In addition to covering restaurant and bar news, my colleague Jimmy Geurts writes a weekly roundup of the best upcoming local concerts, with the latest list including the legendary British pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Monday. You'll also want to check out Jimmy's weekly movie picks column for the five best films playing in local theaters and/or on streaming services. This week, Kentucker Audley and Albert Birney's futuristic film "Strawberry Mansion" tops his list.

