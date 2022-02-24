Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $1 Million to Moore Haven for Rural Infrastructure Improvements

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $1 million in funding to the city of Moore Haven through two Rural Infrastructure Fund grants to improve and enhance the downtown area and attract new development, creating new jobs and improving the local economy.

The city of Moore Haven will use the funds to complete roadway and stormwater improvements that will mitigate recurrent flooding and prevent pollutants from entering the Caloosahatchee River Basin Estuary.

“Our rural communities are the backbone of our state, and I will continue fighting for these communities,” said DeSantis. “This infrastructure funding will help the Moore Haven area support current residents, protect the environment and better prepare for future growth.”

“I’m grateful for the governor’s leadership in granting our rural counties and small cities the resources they need to elevate families and job opportunities,” said Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Sec. Dane Eagle. “Florida is leading the nation in returning to work and starting businesses because we are making strategic investments in the infrastructure and programs that create long-term opportunity and therefore long-term economic resiliency.”

“This project will not only bring jobs to Glades County, but will create a foundation for generational economic growth,” said Florida Lottery Sec. John Davis who is from the Lake Okeechobee area. “With the governor’s support, we will continue to invest in projects that have a lasting impact on rural economies.”

Administered by DEO, the Rural Infrastructure Fund Grant is used to facilitate the planning, preparation and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities. Funded projects encourage job creation, capital investment and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.