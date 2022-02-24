ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore Haven, FL

Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $1 Million to Moore Haven for Rural Infrastructure Improvements

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRQzn_0eOFaAt000

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $1 million in funding to the city of Moore Haven through two Rural Infrastructure Fund grants to improve and enhance the downtown area and attract new development, creating new jobs and improving the local economy.

The city of Moore Haven will use the funds to complete roadway and stormwater improvements that will mitigate recurrent flooding and prevent pollutants from entering the Caloosahatchee River Basin Estuary.

“Our rural communities are the backbone of our state, and I will continue fighting for these communities,” said DeSantis. “This infrastructure funding will help the Moore Haven area support current residents, protect the environment and better prepare for future growth.”

“I’m grateful for the governor’s leadership in granting our rural counties and small cities the resources they need to elevate families and job opportunities,” said Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Sec. Dane Eagle. “Florida is leading the nation in returning to work and starting businesses because we are making strategic investments in the infrastructure and programs that create long-term opportunity and therefore long-term economic resiliency.”

“This project will not only bring jobs to Glades County, but will create a foundation for generational economic growth,” said Florida Lottery Sec. John Davis who is from the Lake Okeechobee area. “With the governor’s support, we will continue to invest in projects that have a lasting impact on rural economies.”

Administered by DEO, the Rural Infrastructure Fund Grant is used to facilitate the planning, preparation and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities. Funded projects encourage job creation, capital investment and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

Comments / 9

Related
FloridaDaily

Enterprise Florida Announces Northwest Florida Named a Sentinel Landscape

On Thursday, Enterprise Florida announced that Northwest Florida has been designated as a new Sentinel Landscape. The Sentinel Landscapes Partnership is a coalition of federal agencies, state and local governments, and non-governmental organizations that work with private landowners to advance sustainable land management practices around military installations and ranges. This designation recognizes Northwest Florida’s dedication to supporting military installations across the community, and again emphasizes that Florida is the most military-friendly state in the nation. With this designation, Northwest Florida is the tenth designated sentinel landscape in the nation and joins Avon Park Air Force Range as the second in Florida. The designation is made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Moore Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Al Lawson Brings Back Small Business Debt Collection Protection Bill

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., brought back his “Small Business Fair Debt Collection Protection Act” which he has championed in recent years. The bill extends protections under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) to small businesses with loans or obligations that are less than $5 million so that debt collectors have more limits on what they can do to collect these debts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch Examines Consumer Data Privacy Proposals

On Thursday, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released a “Session Spotlight” report entitled “The Impacts of Consumer Data Privacy on Florida’s Economy.”. In the report, FTW analyzed bills from state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Orange Park, that would enact consumer data privacy and provide sweeping changes to how certain Florida businesses interact with their customers’ personal information.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Carlos Gimenez Champion the South Florida Ecosystem Enhancement Act

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., showcased their proposed “South Florida Ecosystem Enhancement Act.”. The bill, which they introduced last week, will “reauthorize and reform the South Florida Geographic Program (SFGP) to support ecosystem restoration and monitoring efforts across the contiguous aquatic ecosystems of southern Florida.” The bill would set aside $50 million a year for the next five years for the SFGP.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Dane Eagle
FloridaDaily

Palm Beach State College Announces Money-Back Guarantee Programs

Last week, Palm Beach State College (PBSC) announced its “Money-Back Guarantee” programs. Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Respiratory Care, Welding, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers (HVAC), Electrician and Welding were presented as the inaugural Money-Back Guarantee programs by PBSC President Ava Parker at the February Board of Trustees meeting in Belle Glade.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Rural Communities#Job Opportunities#Uban Construction#Rural Infrastructure Fund#Florida Lottery Sec#Deo
FloridaDaily

Charlie Crist: EPA Sending $500,000 to Eckerd College

This week, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., who sits on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will send. $499,638 to Eckerd College for their work “to reduce ocean pollution resulting from single-use plastics.”. The money comes from EPA’s Gulf of Mexico Program...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $91 Million for Storm Mitigation, Recovery for Towns Hit by Hurricane Michael

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $91 million in funding to communities across the Panhandle region through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program. Projects include improvements to wastewater and sanitary sewer, potable water, and stormwater systems. “I’ve said from the...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch Looks at Ocklawaha River Restoration Alternatives

This week, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “A River (No Longer) Runs Through It: Ocklawaha River Restoration,” a report wherein the government watchdog examines the recreational, economic, and environmental impacts of full retention and partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River, which flows north from central Florida until it joins the St. Johns River near Palatka.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FloridaDaily

Jacksonville Special Election a Prelude for 2022 Elections in Florida

A special election race in Jacksonville for an open citywide City Council seat on Tuesday may provide an insight to the upcoming 2022 elections in Florida. The race pits the Democrat Dr. Tracye Polson, a licensed clinical social worker, against Republican Nick Howland, the executive director of the Fire Watch, a group working to end veteran suicide in Northeast Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FloridaDaily

New Poll Shows Florida Voters Back More Inspections of Multi-Family Residential Units After Surfside Collapse

With lawmakers in Tallahassee debating legislation calling for stronger structural and building safety inspections makes its way through the legislative process, Florida voters believe that periodic inspections should be established to help prevent another tragic collapse similar to Champlain Towers South in Surfside. Currently, there are around 2 million people...
SURFSIDE, FL
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy