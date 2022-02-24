ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B weighs in on Russia-Ukraine Crisis: ‘This phone is not hacked, it’s really me’

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago
Cardi B weighs in on Russia-Ukraine Crisis: ‘This phone is not hacked, it’s really me’ “I’m really not on NATO’s side, I’m really not on Russian side, I’m actually in the citizens’ side.”

We already know Cardi B keeps her finger on the pulse of politics and other world events, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she has something to say about the current Russia-Ukraine crisis.

As Russia President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine’s two pro-Russia breakaway regions, one of Cardi’s fans tweeted that she was wondering what the rapper thought of the ongoing affairs.

In response, the former Love & Hip Hop star tweeted, “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.

This tweet prompted another fan to claim it wasn’t actually Cardi behind the message, and she was quick to respond with a video message to prove she knows what she’s talking about.

“This phone is not hacked, it’s really me,” she said in the clip. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed.

Cardi went on to expand on her opinion on our current world leaders, saying that she wishes they would come to a “logical conclusion” for this conflict.

I’m really not on NATO’s side, I’m really not on Russian side, I’m actually in the citizens’ side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now,” she said. “This inflation not only in America, but everywhere in the world! It’s really hard to get the economy back up.”

The rapper continued, “There is so much shipments and embarkments backed up, China’s not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this shit just made it a lot more complicated, so I’m just really annoyed by this.

Cardi went on to retweet a reporter who wrote, “Interesting how the headline on Cardi B’s talk on Ukraine was that she doesn’t want to take sides.”

“It neglects she also said: ‘Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about [who’s] really getting affected,’” he continued. Sounds pretty antiwar and humanitarian to me.”

