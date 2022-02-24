Google Search Easter Egg honors “The Batman”

Simu Liu of Marvel's Shang-Chi didn't pull his punches when interviewing Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani as guest host of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Liu, who entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in September's Shang-Chi, introduced his guest with a clip of Nanjiani "kicking ass in Eternals." Reacting to a clip of Liu in action as master martial artist Shang-Chi in Legend of the Ten Rings, Nanjiani deadpans, "It's so surprising that the most badass clip from your movie just happened to play." Feigning a mixup with "Windows Movie Maker," Liu ultimately presents a scene of Nanjiani's cosmic-powered Kingo battling a Deviant with the Eternal Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).
