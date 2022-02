Two years ago, COVID-19 disrupted our college experience. Though incomparable to the death and grief that has come of this pandemic, University students lost in-person courses and extracurriculars for over a year. Even today, most of our schedules navigate between virtual and face-to-face spaces, depending on the organization, the class or the event’s preference. University administration vaguely refers to in-person engagement as a “hallmark of our University,” yet I’ve witnessed students frequently succeeding in online settings. We may associate Zoom courses with the loss of a normal college experience, but I believe we should embrace the convenience and integrate virtual meetings into University life.

