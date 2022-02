ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Rafael Nadal said earlier in the week that he wasn’t aware of his career statistics. Now, he might want to have a look at them. The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Mexican Open and extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0 as he won his 91st ATP title.

TENNIS ・ 13 HOURS AGO