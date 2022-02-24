Police; Man tried to rob store with lighter, spray de-icer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina prosecutor has said she will seek the death penalty for a woman charged with killing her adopted 5-year-old son. Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 6, 2021 death of 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith. She is also charged with felony intentional child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury in connection to Kendall’s 6-year-old brother, according to court records.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO