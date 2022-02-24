ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Early Money: San Francisco-based mobile gaming startup raises $40 million in Series A funding

By Sonya Herrera
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local gaming startup just got a big boost in funding. Backbone Labs Inc., based...

www.bizjournals.com

Related
Washington Post

Amazon to increase base pay cap for employees as it competes for workers

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon said it would increase the amount of base pay its corporate employees can make in the United States due to a tight labor market and competitors that sometimes pay better. Corporate and tech employees can now make up to $350,000 in base pay, an increase...
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Vinik-backed Tampa Bay startup is acquired

February 25, 2022 - Omnivore, a startup back by Tampa Bay Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik and businessman Arnie Bellini, is slated to be acquired by a New York firm. The Clearwater-based startup is known for its tech that allows restaurateurs to sign up to have their point of sale data transferred to the cloud. Omnivore announced this week that it is in the process of being bought by the digital order logistics firm Olo (NYSE: OLO). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CLEARWATER, FL
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
CHARITIES
MarketRealist

How Much Will It Cost Jeff Bezos to Dismantle De Hef Bridge?

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is known for being extravagant. Unlike his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, who married a schoolteacher and donated billions after their divorce, Bezos has made pricey trips to space and plans to sail his 417-foot superyacht. Article continues below advertisement. Now, Bezos wants to get that same superyacht through...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Jeff Bezos gets a historic Dutch bridge dismantled so his $500 million yacht can pass

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The rich are different from you and me, as the writer Scott Fitzgerald once said. More proof (if any is needed) is a deal struck between Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos and officials in the Dutch city of Rotterdam to dismantle a historical landmark, so he can move his brand-new superyacht from the shipyard to the open sea.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Benzinga

Here's The Latest Offer Being Made To The Teen Who Wants $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old whose Twitter account tracks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has rejected the latest offer to delete the account. What Happened: It all began when Musk offered $5,000 in exchange for the account to be deleted. The Tesla CEO reportedly told Sweeney in a DM conversation, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”
BUSINESS
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
